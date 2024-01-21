Hello User
India vs England Test series: Check who's in and who's out in Indian squad, full schedule

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India's squad for opening two England Tests blends expertise and budding prowess. The Test series starts on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Cape Town: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammates KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli during a group photograph at the end of the 2-match Test cricket series, known as The Freedom Series, between India and South Africa, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England. The selection strategy balances experience with fresh talents in the cricket team.

Rohit Sharma leads the squad as captain, and Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain. The batting lineup includes Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. There are three choices for wicketkeeping duties: KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel.

The squad includes seasoned all-rounders like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. They add depth to batting and variety in bowling options. Kuldeep Yadav leads the spin department. The pace attack features Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan.

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami are notably absent from the squad. However, Dhruv Jurel and Avesh Khan add fresh energy to the Test arena. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav return, marking a strategic pivot after their South Africa tour gap. This indicates a tactical shift, leveraging spin-friendly pitches across India.

So, that's India's squad for the opening two England Tests: a fusion of expertise and budding prowess, primed for the English challenge.

Test Series Schedule

The five-match Test series is set to begin on January 25. Let’s take a look at the schedule.

The first Test match between India and England will occur at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25 to 29. The action then moves to Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag for the 2nd Test, scheduled from February 2 to 6.

The 3rd Test is slated for February 15 to 19 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and the 4th Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27. The series will end with the 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the picturesque city of Dharamsala, set between March 7 and 11.

Test NumberVenueLocationDates
1st TestRajiv Gandhi International StadiumHyderabadJanuary 25 - 29
2nd TestDr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International StadiumVizagFebruary 2 - 6
3rd TestSaurashtra Cricket Association StadiumRajkotFebruary 15 - 19
4th TestJSCA International Stadium ComplexRanchiFebruary 23 - 27
5th TestHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association StadiumDharamsalaMarch 7 - 11

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
