The BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England. The selection strategy balances experience with fresh talents in the cricket team.

Rohit Sharma leads the squad as captain, and Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain. The batting lineup includes Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. There are three choices for wicketkeeping duties: KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel.

The squad includes seasoned all-rounders like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. They add depth to batting and variety in bowling options. Kuldeep Yadav leads the spin department. The pace attack features Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan.

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami are notably absent from the squad. However, Dhruv Jurel and Avesh Khan add fresh energy to the Test arena. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav return, marking a strategic pivot after their South Africa tour gap. This indicates a tactical shift, leveraging spin-friendly pitches across India.

Also Read: Is this ‘gali cricket‘? Rohit’s discussion with Virat over DRS goes viral So, that's India's squad for the opening two England Tests: a fusion of expertise and budding prowess, primed for the English challenge.

Test Series Schedule The five-match Test series is set to begin on January 25. Let's take a look at the schedule.

Also Read: Should Virat, Rohit be in India’s T20I team? Gavaskar says this The first Test match between India and England will occur at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25 to 29. The action then moves to Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag for the 2nd Test, scheduled from February 2 to 6.

The 3rd Test is slated for February 15 to 19 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and the 4th Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27. The series will end with the 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the picturesque city of Dharamsala, set between March 7 and 11.

Test Number Venue Location Dates 1st Test Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad January 25 - 29 2nd Test Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Stadium Vizag February 2 - 6 3rd Test Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot February 15 - 19 4th Test JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi February 23 - 27 5th Test Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamsala March 7 - 11

