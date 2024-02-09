Shreyas Iyer is dealing with back stiffness and groin pain, particularly noticeable when he plays forward defence. So, he is doubtful for the next three Test matches in the ongoing India vs England cricket series, currently locked at 1-1, The Indian Express reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His gear, unlike his teammates', did not head to Rajkot, where the next match is going to take place. His kit was sent to his Mumbai residence instead, the publication added.

Also Read: India’s star batter, now out of team, says: ‘I don’t have any expectations’ The selection committee, under Ajit Agarkar, is on the brink of announcing the squad for the series' remainder. Yet, Iyer's condition prompts a journey to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for further evaluation. Despite this hiccup, hopes are high for his comeback in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting in March. This isn't his first dance with back issues as surgery was necessary in 2023 due to a similar complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iyer has openly discussed his challenges with the team's medical staff, noting a marked discomfort after playing more than 30 balls, as per the publication. He is also suffering from groin pain during specific batting maneuvers. Given these symptoms, rest has been prescribed, with a follow-up assessment slated for the NCA.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh hails Shubman Gill: ‘Let the bat…’ His potential absence from the lineup necessitates a replacement decision from the selectors. This comes at a time when KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are recovering from their injuries. Whether Rajat Patidar, who debuted in Vizag and impressed with his technique, receives another chance remains a topic of interest.

Virat Kohli unavailable India’s middle-order woes will continue if Shreyas becomes unavailable for the Rajkot Test as Virat Kohli is unlikely to be a part of it as well. As per an earlier report by ESPNcricinfo, Kohli may not play the remaining three Tests. Kohli decided not to play the first two Tests for personal reasons {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli earlier had discussions with Rohit Sharma, the team management and selectors, as per reports. He spoke about his commitment to the team despite personal challenges.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!