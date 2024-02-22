 India vs England Test: Wasim Akram on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double ton, ‘People talk a lot…’ | Mint
India vs England Test: Wasim Akram on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double ton, ‘People talk a lot…’

 Livemint

India vs England Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational double century guided India to a massive victory over England by 434 runs, matching Wasim Akram's 12 sixes in an innings record.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 18, 2024. (Photo by AFP)Premium
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 18, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational double century helped India to its biggest-ever win on Sunday, crushing England by 434 runs on the fourth day of the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Jaiswal hit a record-equalling 12 sixes in his knock, which included three straight hits over the fence off James Anderson -- a first for the veteran quick who has 696 wickets in 185 Tests. With this, Jaiswal also now stands level with former Pakistan great Wasim Akram, who also hit 12 sixes in an innings against Zimbabwe at the Sheikhupura Stadium in 1996. During that time, the former skipper had scored an unbeaten 257 off 363 balls, powering his team to 553 in the 1st innings.

Also Read: 'The way Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja played..’: Yashasvi Jaiswal on what motivated him to score double century

Recalling his knock and speaking on Jaiswal's feat, Akram said that it wasn’t easy for him to get those many runs as Pakistan Team were 6 wickets down when he had walked out to bat.

Speaking to A Sports, he said, “My record (most sixes in an innings) wasn’t broken, it’s been equalled by Yashasvi Jaiswal. People talk a lot that it was Zimbabwe, but it wasn’t that easy. I remember we were around 170/6 when I went to bat." Even after his remarkable batting, the match had ended in a draw. 

Also Read: 'I don't want to talk too much about him,' Rohit Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton

Jaiswal and his records:

Apart from equaling scores with Akram, Jaiswal has also joined Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli as only the third Indian ever to have scored two consecutive double centuries. He has also become the seventh Indian ever to have scored in excess of 200 in the second essay of a Test. The 22-year-old Jaiswal also breached the 500-run mark in only the third Test of this series, reaching 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109 with two tons and a fifty.

Also Read: Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal purchases apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for 5 crore

In fact, Jaiswal is now the leading run-scorer in the current cycle of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), going past Australia’s Usman Khawaja with 861 runs in seven Tests at 71.75, studded with three centuries and two fifties.

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 03:00 PM IST
