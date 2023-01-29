India vs England U19 women T20 World Cup Final Live Updates

The Indian Women U19 cricket team will face England Women U19 in the final of ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on 29 January.
Earlier India overpowered New Zealand by 8 wickets in the semi-final to storm into the title clash match, while England beat Australia in a thrilling encounter in the semi-final to reach the finale.
29 Jan 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shares words of wisdom with India U19 women's team
29 Jan 2023, 03:39 PM IST
India crushed New Zealand in the semi-finals
The Indian Women U19 team dismantled the Kiwis by 8 wickets in semi-finals, to crash their way into the World Cup finals
29 Jan 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Clash begins at 5:30 pm IST today
The India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final will start at 5:15 PM IST.