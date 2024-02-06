India vs England: Virat Kohli available for next 3 Test matches? Coach Rahul Dravid says ‘I am sure they….’
India vs England: The biggest question ahead of the Rajkot Test remains about the availability of Virat Kohli, who missed the first two Tests citing personal reasons
India vs England: The young Indian cricket team staged a stunning comeback in the second Test match against England and is all set to prepare for the Rajkot Test on 15 February. The biggest question ahead of the third match remains about the availability of Virat Kohli, who missed the first two Tests citing personal reasons. Team India coach Rahul Dravid said that the selectors will get in touch with the batter in the next few days and will make the necessary changes in the squad.