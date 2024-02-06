India vs England: The young Indian cricket team staged a stunning comeback in the second Test match against England and is all set to prepare for the Rajkot Test on 15 February. The biggest question ahead of the third match remains about the availability of Virat Kohli, who missed the first two Tests citing personal reasons. Team India coach Rahul Dravid said that the selectors will get in touch with the batter in the next few days and will make the necessary changes in the squad.

"I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be a selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out," Team India coach Rahul Dravid said.

Ahead of the first Test match against England in Hyderabad, Virat Kohli withdrew himself from the two matches of the 5-Test series citing personal reasons. "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," a BCCI statement said.

The Indian cricket board then announced youngster Rajat Patidar as the replacement for Virat Kohli in the first two Tests.

Virat Kohli's withdrawal was just the beginning of the jolts as the Indian team lost the first Test match by 28 runs. India's senior batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out from the second Test due to injuries and Rohit Sharma led a quite young squad in the second Test at Vizag.

‘Very proud of the young team, but….’ Rohit Sharma

Things turned out better than expected for young team India as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill managed to display a wonderful show with their bat while Jasprit Bumrah's fierce deliveries must have given some serious nightmares to the England batters. India won the second Test by 106 runs to level up the series 1-1.

"(I am) very proud of such a young squad, to come up against a team like that. A lot of the guys are quite young in terms of playing this form of the game," Rohit Sharma said in a post-match presentation.

"He is a champion player for us (Bumrah). When you win a game like that, you have to look at the overall performance as well. We were good with the bat. You know winning a Test in these conditions is not easy. Wanted our bowlers to step up and they did that. He looks like a good player and understands his game really well. Long way to go for him, has got a lot to offer for our team. Hope he stays humble," Rohit Sharma said when asked about the spell of Jasprit Bumrah.

