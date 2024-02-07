India Vs England: Virat Kohli may miss next two Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi, here's why
Though chances are high that Kohli may appear in the final Test of the series in Dharamsala (from March 7-11). But, it is yet not confirmed if he will play for the final Test or not.
Amid the speculations of India's star batter Virat Kohli returning to the Indian cricket team squad for the next three Tests against England, reports arrived that he may miss the third and fourth Tests due to personal reasons, PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying on 7 February.