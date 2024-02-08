India vs England: Virat Kohli to miss next two Tests; will Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja be back?
After opting out of the first two Test matches, Virat Kohli will miss the next two cricket matches against England as well, ESPNcricinfo reported. The next two matches will be played in Rajkot (February 15-19) and Ranchi (February 23-27). Also, there's uncertainty about Kohli’s participation in the fifth match at Dharmasala (March 7-11). The selection committee will keep this under consideration when it picks the squad for the last three Tests.