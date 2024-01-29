India vs England: ‘We weren’t brave enough,' Rohit Sharma's ‘fighter’ advice to India after defeat in 1st Test
The Indian cricket team, which was looking quite comfortable at first took days made one mistake after another, and eventually handed over the game to Ben Stokes-led England
In a surprising turn of events, the England cricket team made a stunning comeback to triumph over India in the first Test match at Hyderabad. The Indian cricket team, which was looking quite comfortable in first two days made one mistake after another, and eventually handed over the game to Ben Stokes-led England. Skipper Rohit Sharma faced a hard time pinpointing the exact reason for defeat and said that the team was maybe ‘not brave enough’.