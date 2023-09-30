India will face England in a warm-up match ahead of the ODI World Cup, with players from both teams facing challenges.

India will square off against England in a warm-up match on September 30 ahead of the highly-anticipated One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic that the team will field a 'full-strength' side in their warm-up match against England. This clash precedes the main tournament where India opens its campaign on October 8 against Australia.

Also Read: ICC World Cup warm-up matches: Check complete schedule; how to watch, live-streaming details A couple of players, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, are absent as they are also part of the squad heading to the Asian Games. Dravid anticipates the health conditions will stabilise soon. The viral issues affecting the players are expected to clear up before the upcoming match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before arriving in India, English players encountered numerous challenges. Jonny Bairstow detailed the ordeal on his social media account. He described how the team endured a 38-hour journey before finally reaching Guwahati. Bairstow's Instagram story captured the “chaos" within the aircraft, with other members of the English squad displaying clear signs of frustration.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: England faces 'utter chaos' while travelling to India, Jonny Bairstow shares 38 hour flight ordeal The India vs England warm-up match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The pitch at Barsapara is considered a batter’s paradise. “Excessive heat" is how Weather.com describes the weather in Guwahati on September 30. “Severe heat is expected in this area," it added. At the same time, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

India vs England warm-up match today: When, where and how to watch The India vs England warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!