India vs England warm-up match today: When, where and how to watch

Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England World Cup warm-up match today: When, where and how to watch

India vs England World Cup warm-up match today: When, where and how to watch

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India will face England in a warm-up match ahead of the ODI World Cup, with players from both teams facing challenges.

Guwahati: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli arrives at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match, in Guwahati, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India will square off against England in a warm-up match on September 30 ahead of the highly-anticipated One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023.

Head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic that the team will field a 'full-strength' side in their warm-up match against England. This clash precedes the main tournament where India opens its campaign on October 8 against Australia.

A couple of players, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, are absent as they are also part of the squad heading to the Asian Games. Dravid anticipates the health conditions will stabilise soon. The viral issues affecting the players are expected to clear up before the upcoming match.

Before arriving in India, English players encountered numerous challenges. Jonny Bairstow detailed the ordeal on his social media account. He described how the team endured a 38-hour journey before finally reaching Guwahati. Bairstow's Instagram story captured the “chaos" within the aircraft, with other members of the English squad displaying clear signs of frustration.

The India vs England warm-up match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The pitch at Barsapara is considered a batter’s paradise. “Excessive heat" is how Weather.com describes the weather in Guwahati on September 30. “Severe heat is expected in this area," it added. At the same time, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

The India vs England warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST
