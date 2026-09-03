India vs Hong Kong live streaming: When & where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 match, head-to-head, probable XI and more

India will look to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 tournament when they take on Hong Kong in their Group A match in Dubai on Thursday.

The Women in Blue are coming into this match on the back of a 94-run win over Thailand in their Group A opener, and a victory over Hong Kong will seal their spot in the semi-finals.

Batting first, India made 159 for nine, with Shafali Verma scoring an unbeaten 64 off 36 balls. Thailand were then restricted to 65, with Deepti Sharma and Nandni Sharma taking three wickets apiece.

The result gave India two points and a net run rate of +4.700, leaving them at the top of Group A ahead of Pakistan on net run rate.

Pakistan also have two points after beating Thailand by 35 runs in their opening match. Thailand have completed all three of their group games and sits on two points, while Hong Kong are yet to open their account.

Hong Kong began their tournament with a six-run defeat against Thailand. Thailand posted 120 for nine before Hong Kong finished on 114 for seven from their 20 overs. Marina Lamplough took figures of 4/11 for Hong Kong, while Kary Chan made 28 during the chase.

After the match against India, Hong Kong will take on Pakistan in their final group stage match in Dubai on Monday.

India vs Hong Kong head-to-head The only meeting between India and Hong Kong in the shortest format prior to this was during the 2012 Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament in Guangzhou. India won the toss and opted to bat in that match. However, back then, Hong Kong were yet to have an official T20I status.

Fifties from Anuja Patil and Harmanpreet Kaur took India to 166/3. In reply, Hong Kong were bundled out for just 24 in 16.4 overs.

India women vs Hong Kong women probable XI India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

Hong Kong: Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi (c), Marina Lamplough, Kary Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh