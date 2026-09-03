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India vs Hong Kong live streaming: When & where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 match, head-to-head, probable XI and more

Ind-W vs HKG-W: India began their Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a win over Thailand, while Hong Kong are searching for their first points of the tournament.

PN Vishnu
Published3 Sep 2026, 01:34 PM IST
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Ind-W vs HKG-W: India will look to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup on Thursday.
Ind-W vs HKG-W: India will look to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup on Thursday. (ACC / Hong Kong Cricket )
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India will look to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 tournament when they take on Hong Kong in their Group A match in Dubai on Thursday.

The Women in Blue are coming into this match on the back of a 94-run win over Thailand in their Group A opener, and a victory over Hong Kong will seal their spot in the semi-finals.

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Batting first, India made 159 for nine, with Shafali Verma scoring an unbeaten 64 off 36 balls. Thailand were then restricted to 65, with Deepti Sharma and Nandni Sharma taking three wickets apiece.

Also Read | Women's Asia Cup: Can India qualify for semi-finals with a win over Hong Kong?

The result gave India two points and a net run rate of +4.700, leaving them at the top of Group A ahead of Pakistan on net run rate.

Pakistan also have two points after beating Thailand by 35 runs in their opening match. Thailand have completed all three of their group games and sits on two points, while Hong Kong are yet to open their account.

Hong Kong began their tournament with a six-run defeat against Thailand. Thailand posted 120 for nine before Hong Kong finished on 114 for seven from their 20 overs. Marina Lamplough took figures of 4/11 for Hong Kong, while Kary Chan made 28 during the chase.

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Also Read | Shafali, Deepti power India to winning start in Women's Asia Cup 2026

After the match against India, Hong Kong will take on Pakistan in their final group stage match in Dubai on Monday.

India vs Hong Kong head-to-head

The only meeting between India and Hong Kong in the shortest format prior to this was during the 2012 Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament in Guangzhou. India won the toss and opted to bat in that match. However, back then, Hong Kong were yet to have an official T20I status.

Fifties from Anuja Patil and Harmanpreet Kaur took India to 166/3. In reply, Hong Kong were bundled out for just 24 in 16.4 overs.

India women vs Hong Kong women probable XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

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Also Read | Women's Asia Cup 2026: Tournament format, full schedule, live streaming and more

Hong Kong: Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi (c), Marina Lamplough, Kary Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh

When and where to watch India women vs Hong Kong women match

Fans in India can watch the India women vs Hong Kong women's match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and will begin at 8 pm IST (6.30 pm Dubai time). 

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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