India vs India A Simulation Match Day 3 Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul bat for India ahead of Perth Test

  • On Sunday, the players who barely featured in the earlier days were in action.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST
India's KL Rahul during practice session. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
India’s KL Rahul during practice session. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

On Day 3 of the intra-team simulation match at Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground, India faced India A before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On Sunday, the players who barely featured in the earlier days were in action. But, Shubman Gill’s thumb injury, sustained on Saturday while taking a catch in the slips, has given some headache to the BCCI selectors. Initial reports say thumb fracture may rule out Gill of the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium starting November 22.

Also, skipper Rohit Sharma's unenviability for the Perth Test against Australia following the birth of his son is another concern for India now. Now with both Rohit and Gill absent, India’s top three look unsettled and underprepared against Australia.

Meanwhile, India has options of KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal and others as options. But the questions were raised on their recent forms.

Among the batters who have performed so far in the 3-day match, Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most confident of all. He appeared impressive against Ravichandran Ashwin and smashed him for four sixes. He also looked confident against Jasprit Bumrah. But it is up to the selectors to decide on whom they choose as Rohit and Gill's replacement for Perth Test.

India vs India A Live: KL Rahul ready for first game

After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is all set for the match, said BCCI on Sunday.

More to come….

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs India A Simulation Match Day 3 Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul bat for India ahead of Perth Test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.