India vs India A Simulation Match Day 3 Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul bat for India ahead of Perth Test

On Day 3 of the intra-team simulation match at Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground, India faced India A before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On Sunday, the players who barely featured in the earlier days were in action. But, Shubman Gill’s thumb injury, sustained on Saturday while taking a catch in the slips, has given some headache to the BCCI selectors. Initial reports say thumb fracture may rule out Gill of the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium starting November 22.

Also, skipper Rohit Sharma's unenviability for the Perth Test against Australia following the birth of his son is another concern for India now. Now with both Rohit and Gill absent, India’s top three look unsettled and underprepared against Australia.

Meanwhile, India has options of KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal and others as options. But the questions were raised on their recent forms.

Among the batters who have performed so far in the 3-day match, Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most confident of all. He appeared impressive against Ravichandran Ashwin and smashed him for four sixes. He also looked confident against Jasprit Bumrah. But it is up to the selectors to decide on whom they choose as Rohit and Gill's replacement for Perth Test.

India vs India A Live: KL Rahul ready for first game After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is all set for the match, said BCCI on Sunday.