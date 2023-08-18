India vs Ireland 1st T20 match: Timing, squads and livestreaming details2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The T20 series marks the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is also don the role of skipper for the Ireland series
A dynamic Indian cricket team will set to go against Ireland in a three-match T20 series from Friday. The T20 series marks the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will don the role of skipper for the Ireland series. The cricket administration has decided to send the youngest Indian team with Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Shehbaz Ahmed getting a shot in the Indian squad.