A dynamic Indian cricket team will set to go against Ireland in a three-match T20 series from Friday. The T20 series marks the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will don the role of skipper for the Ireland series. The cricket administration has decided to send the youngest Indian team with Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Shehbaz Ahmed getting a shot in the Indian squad.

Despite so many young players, the light will surely remain on the performance of Jasprit Bumrah as for the last few years he has remained the backbone of India's fast bowling and in his absence, the team's bowling has suffered a lot. In the ICC World Cup 2023 year, Jasprit Bumrah needs to stage a good comeback and provide the required confidence to the Indian team.

As far as the mindset is concerned, Bumrah seems to be in the right one as he pointed out he is in full-on preparation for the World Cup competition.

“We were mindful of the fact that there is no Test cricket till the ODI World Cup. In my rehab as well, I was not preparing for a T20 game. I was always preparing for the World Cup," Jasprit Bumrah told reporters ahead of India vs Ireland match.

“I have been bowling 10, 12, and even 15 overs. So, I have bowled more overs, that way it becomes easier when less bowling is required. We kept in mind that we are preparing for a one-day competition and not a four-over competition. I have lots of overs under my belt. You have to keep working your way up. From where you left, you are a little down and you keep working your way up," he added.

India vs Ireland: All you need to know

Timing:

The first T20 match between India and Ireland will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland. The match will begin at 7:30 PM on 18 August.

Telecast and Live streaming details

India vs Ireland T20 match will be telecasted LIVE on Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel and the viewers can also watch the live streaming on the JioCinema website and app for free.

Squads

India squad for Ireland series: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad for India series: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.