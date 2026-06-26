India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Score: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to field first

India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Score: As India get ready to take on Ireland in the first of two T20Is in Belfast on Friday, all eyes will be on if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play.

The 15-year-old was included in India's squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland as well as the five-match T20I series against England following a stellar IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals (RR). He claimed the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 776 runs from 16 matches at a whopping strike rate of 237.31.

Vaibhav maintained that red-hot form into the tri-nation "A" series in Sri Lanka, wherein he scored a 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the final.

However, it remains to be seen if the teenager will get his senior India debut on Friday, with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hinting that nobody should be dropped just to give Vaibhav an opportunity.

There are two returning stars to this Indian lineup— New T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer and pacer Harshit Rana.

It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer performs with the bat, having last played a T20I for India in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has not played competitive cricket since February, when he suffered a knee injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. Rana will likely fit straight into the playing XI, along with Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

And as far as the batting lineup is concerned, should Vaibhav not play, the onus will be on the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, apart from skipper Shreyas Iyer himself.

Where to watch India vs Ireland first T20I in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Ireland first T20I on Sony Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Ireland predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (Captain), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Benjamin Calitz, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Hollard, Jai Moondra.