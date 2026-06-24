India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series complete schedule: Where & where to watch, match dates, time - All you need to know

Following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2026 at home, the Men in Blue's will start their preparations for the next edition and the Los Angeles Olympics, both in 2028, with a two-match series against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28. Cricket at the LA 2028 will be played in T20I format.

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India are going with a relatively new and young side. Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are some of the known faces from the T20 World Cup 2026. However, India's title-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav didn't find a place.

The right-hander is going through a lean patch with the bat both in franchise cricket and national team, and eventually lost his place in the side along with his captaincy. Shreyas Iyer was rewarded with India's T20I leadership duties, following his show as a skipper in IPL for the last three years.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest to win the IPL Orange Cap at the age of 15, was rewarded with his maiden senior India call-up, alongside the likes of Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav. Prince has already made his ODI debut for India against Afghanistan.

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Also making a return is pacer Harshit Rana, who missed the T20 World Cup and IPL 2026 due to injury. For Ireland, the home side have a new T20I captain in Lorcan Tucker. He has been the I20I vice-captain since 2025 and previously captained Ireland in two matches.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav reacts after snub from Indian T20I team

Meanwhile, Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra received their maiden Ireland call-ups while Reuben Wilson has also been handed his first T20I call-up. Notably, Moondra was born in Rajasthan, India and shifted to Ireland in 2021 to pursue his studies and a having a shot of making it big in cricket.

India vs Ireland 2026 T20Is full schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue July 26 1st T20I 6 PM Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast July 28 2nd T20I 6 PM Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IND vs IRE T20Is live streaming details in India In India, Sony Sports Network is the broadcasting partner of the India vs Ireland T20I series. The India vs Ireland T20Is will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5 (both English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 4 (Malayalam). Live streaming of India vs Ireland T20Is will be available on SonyLIV app.

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India vs Ireland T20Is global live streaming details

Region Live Streaming Partner Ireland & UK TNT Sports North America, South East Asia, Middle East, North Africa, and Continental Europe Willow/Cricbuzz Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport New Zealand SKY NZ Pakistan Tapmad

India vs Ireland 2026 T20I squads India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (C), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in