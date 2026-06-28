India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's men determined to level scores in series-deciding encounter

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Having lost to Ireland in his first game as India's T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer will be looking to change his fortunes as the Men in Blue take the field in Belfast in the second and final game of the series. The Indians lost the first game by 34 runs, thus gifting Ireland their first-ever win over the Men in Blue in international cricket.
Although rain is expected, but not enough to ruin the entire game. For Ireland, they have no reason to tinker with the winning combination. India may go for a single change, opting for Prince Yadav replacing Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 57 runs in his four overs.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Prince Yadav
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moodra, Matthew Hollard
"I think you can't take anything for granted. You can't just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you're in that moment." -Shreyas Iyer on his message to the team after the unexpected defeat.
"It was pretty special. But just credit to the lads. I think we scrapped through that game. We had some tough periods in it, but we stayed in it. And we were diligent, and we worked hard. And we were lucky to get the reward in the end." - Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker on his team's historic win.
Shreyas Iyer joined an unwanted list after the loss in first T20I. The Mumbaikar thus became the fourth Indian captain to lose his maiden game in charge after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. In fact, since January 2024, this will be the first series that India won't be able to win.
India might ring in a single change with Prasidh Krishna making way for Prince Yadav. The Karnataka pacer conceded 57 runs in his four overs in the first game. Prince, who is yet to make his T20I debut, has impressed with the ball in his maiden ODI series against Afghanistan at home.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Prince Yadav
For Ireland, they are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moodra, Matthew Hollard
Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Ireland T20 series. The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. Live streaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be available on SOny LIV app and website.
Following their T20 World Cup win earlier this year, India's preparations for the next edition didn't go the way they wanted. Batting first in the first game, Ireland put up a challenging 182. In reply, India were all out for 148. In fact, that was Ireland's first-ever win over the Indian team in any format at international cricket.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Belfast.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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