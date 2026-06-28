IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India strike as Ireland lose early wicket

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Having lost to Ireland in his first game as India's T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer will be looking to change his fortunes as the Men in Blue take the field in Belfast in the second and final game of the series. The Indians lost the first game by 34 runs, thus gifting Ireland their first-ever win over the Men in Blue in international cricket.

Although rain is expected, but not enough to ruin the entire game. For Ireland, they have no reason to tinker with the winning combination. India may go for a single change, opting for Prince Yadav replacing Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 57 runs in his four overs.

Toss update

India won the toss and opted to bowl

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav