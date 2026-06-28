IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India strike as Ireland lose early wicket

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Having lost to Ireland in his first game as India's T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer will be looking to change his fortunes as the Men in Blue take the field in Belfast in the second and final game of the series. The Indians lost the first game by 34 runs, thus gifting Ireland their first-ever win over the Men in Blue in international cricket.
Although rain is expected, but not enough to ruin the entire game. For Ireland, they have no reason to tinker with the winning combination. India may go for a single change, opting for Prince Yadav replacing Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 57 runs in his four overs.
India won the toss and opted to bowl
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
Arshdeep Singh continues to trouble the batters in the third over as Ross Adair survives a massive top-edge on the pull that swirls towards fine third man, where Harshit Rana and Ishan Kishan get into a complete mix-up and the chance pops out before running away for four, but Arshdeep gets immediate reward on the very next ball when Adair tries to loft on the off-side and skies it off the thick toe-end straight to Tilak Varma at extra cover, after which Lorcan Tucker gets off the mark with a leg glance and Harry Tector inside-edges a boundary past the keeper before getting beaten twice in the channel as the over ends with 9 runs and one wicket.
IRE 26/2 after 3 overs.
Ross Adair explodes right away in the powerplay, smashing Arshdeep Singh for two sixes in the final two balls of the opening over to race to 12 off just five deliveries, but Harshit Rana strikes back in the second over as Tim Tector gets beaten twice before carving a four and then miscuing a pull off the inside edge straight into the hands of Abhishek Sharma at mid-wicket, leaving the score at 17/1 after two overs with Harry Tector now at the crease alongside Adair.
“It feels really good. At the same time, it’s a responsibility. As I’ve already captained in the age-group categories and recently led an India A side, whatever inputs I have, I’m sharing them on the field. Even in the last match, I shared whatever little I could as vice-captain. But unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way. Hopefully, we’ve got another match now, and we’re looking to win it and level the series.”
Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
“We are happy batting first. We want to get a good read on the pitch. Hopefully it plays pretty similar today. [On Matthew Humphreys’ fitness after being struck on his bowling hand in the previous match and the team selection] No, same team today. Matthew, he’s fine. He’s a tough lad, so we know he’s willing to get out here and play again. [On Harry Tector playing his 100th T20I for Ireland] We know Harry’s a spectacular player. I think 100 caps is a testament to all the work he’s done and the player he is, so we know he will come good today.”
"Suryansh Shedge is a powerful, destructive batter. He is a sensational youngster who has been scoring runs in the domestic cricket and also in the IPL. He has got tremendous amount of experience in the youth cricket. So definitely he has performed in the A tours. So he is getting, he is reaping the benefits. [On what fans can expect from debutant Prince] Definitely it’s his first game, so I don’t want to put him under that much pressure. It’s important that he comes out here and experiences and gain the experience out of what is there to offer. And he must have seen the match, how we played in the previous game. So definitely he is smart enough to adapt to it."
“We are going to bowl first considering the weather condition. It can pour any time, so we want to maximize the advantage of it. I think the trend is it’s just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it’s important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time. We’ve got two changes. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav come in. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made.”
India win toss and opt to bowl
Rain is expected during the match hours, but the forecast suggests it won’t be heavy enough to threaten a full washout. The surface used in the first match offered just enough assistance to the bowlers, making 182 a very defendable total on the night.
The conditions could tilt the balance slightly towards the side that bowls first, especially if the rain keeps the surface fresh. Both teams will be watching the skies closely as they finalise their playing XIs.
"I think you can't take anything for granted. You can't just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you're in that moment." -Shreyas Iyer on his message to the team after the unexpected defeat.
"It was pretty special. But just credit to the lads. I think we scrapped through that game. We had some tough periods in it, but we stayed in it. And we were diligent, and we worked hard. And we were lucky to get the reward in the end." - Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker on his team's historic win.
Shreyas Iyer joined an unwanted list after the loss in first T20I. The Mumbaikar thus became the fourth Indian captain to lose his maiden game in charge after Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. In fact, since January 2024, this will be the first series that India won't be able to win.
India might ring in a single change with Prasidh Krishna making way for Prince Yadav. The Karnataka pacer conceded 57 runs in his four overs in the first game. Prince, who is yet to make his T20I debut, has impressed with the ball in his maiden ODI series against Afghanistan at home.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Prince Yadav
For Ireland, they are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moodra, Matthew Hollard
Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Ireland T20 series. The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. Live streaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be available on SOny LIV app and website.
Following their T20 World Cup win earlier this year, India's preparations for the next edition didn't go the way they wanted. Batting first in the first game, Ireland put up a challenging 182. In reply, India were all out for 148. In fact, that was Ireland's first-ever win over the Indian team in any format at international cricket.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Belfast.