India vs Ireland Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to kick start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Wednesday as they will play their first match against Ireland. Team India will enter their first game with confidence as they secured a massive victory against Bangladesh in the warmup match, and the India vs Ireland game will set the tone for the upcoming India vs Pakistan thriller on June 9.
The Indian cricket team landed in New York in the last week of May and engaged in intense practice sessions and team-building exercises ahead of the tournament. The viewers will keenly look out for India's opening duo, as some reports have suggested that Virat Kohli might open with Rohit Sharma, as Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't display a very impressive game on the position in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
India vs Ireland pitch report
The pitch of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York has faced criticism for its slow pace, compounded by the additional difficulty for batters due to the sluggish outfield.
India vs Ireland probable playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh
Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White
Weather report
As per Accuweather.com, the weather in New York is expected to remain cloudy on June 5, and there is a chance of rain during the match hours. The India vs Ireland match is all set to begin at 10:00 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), and as per the weather forecast, there is a 25% chance of rain during that time.
Ireland full squad
Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
India full squad
Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match. The match will start at 8:00 PM, so sit tight and read some intresting information about Team India's first match in T20 World Cup 2024.