Despite injury, Rohit Sharma sets THESE 3 new records during India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match
India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match: Following the defeat against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, India registered their most successive wins against any side in the shorter format of the game.
The clash between India and Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on 5 June witnessed a remarkbale feat by Indian Captain Rohit Sharma as he completed his 600 sixes in international cricket. His 600 sixes were scored in 427 matches. In this rank, on number 2 is Chris Gayle who scored 553 sixes in 483 matches while Shahid Afridi is third with 476 sixes in 524 matches.