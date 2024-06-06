The clash between India and Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on 5 June witnessed a remarkbale feat by Indian Captain Rohit Sharma as he completed his 600 sixes in international cricket. His 600 sixes were scored in 427 matches. In this rank, on number 2 is Chris Gayle who scored 553 sixes in 483 matches while Shahid Afridi is third with 476 sixes in 524 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the IND vs IRE match which was played at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York, Sharma scored 52 off 37 balls powered with 4 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 140.54. However, he had to leave the crease and retire hurt knock after he suffered an injury after the end of the 10th over.

During the match, Rohit Sharma made another record of becoming the second player to score 4000 runs across all three formats after Virat Kohli.

Catch India vs Ireland match highlights here In T20Is, he has scored 4026 runs in 152 matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 139.98. In Tests, he has scored 4137 runs, 10,709 runs in ODIs and 11625 in T20s.

Speaking of Kohli, he has scored 4038 runs in T20Is, 8848 in Tests, 13,848 runs in ODIs, and 12736 runs in T20s.

During the India vs Ireland match, Rohit Sharma also achieved a significant milestone and became India's most accomplished T20I captain surpassing MS Dhoni's record.

As per Hindustan Times report, Rohit has now won 42 victories out of 55 T20Is matches as compared to Dhoni's 41 wins in 73 matches which excludes the Super Over wins.

Meanwhile, defeating Ireland in yesterday's match, India also registered their most successive wins against any side in the shorter format of the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

