India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match: Rohit Sharma will lead India against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. it is the same venue where India played a warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 5.

Virat Kohli did not play the warm–up game against Bangladesh while India scored 182/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh managed to score 122/9 in 20 overs. India won by 60 runs while showing impressive performance both with the bat and the ball. However, while this match will be played at the Nassau County stadium, it will be played on a different pitch.

India would look to play with full strength. Many experts want Kohli, who has an average of 81.5 in T20 World Cups, to open with Rohit. Virat converted 14 of his 25 T20 WC innings into 50-plus scores.

With him as the opener, India will have the chance to play Rishabh Pant at number 3, an experiment Rohit Sharma already did in the Bangladesh match. The experiment worked brilliantly for India. Pant scored 53 off 32 balls before getting retired out.

India’s bowling attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who has claimed 6 wickets against Ireland so far in 12 overs. He has an economy rate of 4.83 and an average of 9.66 against the Irish team.

India yet to lose against Ireland India have played 3 ODIs and 7 T20I matches against Ireland and have won all of them. However, Ireland's performance was impressive. In June 2022, India played a rain-affected match against the squad led by Andrew Balbirnie.

In the rain-affected match, Ireland scored 108 in 12 overs. Harry Tector was unbeaten at 64 off 33 balls. While many major names were missing from the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav will remember that he was out for a Golden Duck.

India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match: When and how to watch Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the India vs Ireland match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

WATCH | Rohit Sharma 'saves' fan after US staff pin Indian man over security breach Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs Ireland T20I match on June 5 will start at 8 PM (India time).

