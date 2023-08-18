comScore
India vs Ireland T20I: Jasprit Bumrah returns with a bang, leads India against Ireland in Dublin
India vs Ireland T20I: Jasprit Bumrah returns with a bang, leads India against Ireland in Dublin

 1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

India vs Ireland T20I: Bumrah, last appeared for the national team since September 2022, had to undergo a lot due to back injury.

India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland skipper Paul Stirling during the toss ahead their 1st T20I match, at The Village, in Dublin on Friday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)Premium
India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland skipper Paul Stirling during the toss ahead their 1st T20I match, at The Village, in Dublin on Friday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)

With Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returning to the Indian squad after a gap of 11 months, his appearance as skipper to lead the Indian side against Ireland in the 1st T20I in Dublin is seen as a positive sign.

Bumrah, who last appeared for the national team in September 2022, had to undergo a lot due to a back injury. His absence was felt by not only the Indian team, but it did cost the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Now, as Bumrah is leading the Men in Blue onto the field against Ireland, he has made another history by becoming the first bowler to captain India in the shortest format of the game.

Before this, Bumrah lead the team during the postponed fifth Test against England last year. While in T20Is, Hardik Pandya is the current Indian captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

List of players who have led India in T20Is:

Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina

Ajinkya Rahane

Rohit Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

KL Rahul

Jasprit Bumrah

Meanwhile, Bumrah won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I against Ireland. “I feel good, looking forward to playing some cricket. You realize what you were missing, very happy to be back," HT quoted Bumrah saying on his return to the Indian team after 11 months.

Bumrah's return gives a sign of positivity in the squad which is soon going to play the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have taken responsibility for the pace squad for India.

Bumrah will also play a key role for the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, where the side's campaign commences against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, HT added.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
