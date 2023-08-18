India vs Ireland T20I: Jasprit Bumrah returns with a bang, leads India against Ireland in Dublin1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
India vs Ireland T20I: Bumrah, last appeared for the national team since September 2022, had to undergo a lot due to back injury.
With Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returning to the Indian squad after a gap of 11 months, his appearance as skipper to lead the Indian side against Ireland in the 1st T20I in Dublin is seen as a positive sign.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message