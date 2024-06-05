India vs Ireland: Will rain washout IND's first T20 World Cup 2024 match? Check weather report
India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Indian fans are worried about the weather in New York as there are chances of rain during the India vs Ireland match hours
India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Team India is starting their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Wednesday, June 5, with their first match against Ireland. The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, and its sluggish pitch is already up for criticism. However, more than the pitch, the Indian fans are worried about the weather in New York as there are chances of rain during the India vs Ireland match hours.