India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Team India is starting their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Wednesday, June 5, with their first match against Ireland. The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, and its sluggish pitch is already up for criticism. However, more than the pitch, the Indian fans are worried about the weather in New York as there are chances of rain during the India vs Ireland match hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India vs Ireland Live Score Updates As per Accuweather.com, the weather in New York is expected to remain cloudy on June 5, and there is a chance of rain during the match hours. The India vs Ireland match is all set to begin at 10:00 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), and as per the weather forecast, there is a 25% chance of rain during that time.

Watching India's first T20 World Cup 2024 game getting washed out will be the last thing Team India fans would want, especially since India has a flawless record against Ireland. The Paul Stirling has never defeated India in international game and today's match will set the tone for upcoming India vs Pakistan game on June 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Ireland: The pitch selection The pitch conditions in New York have become an intense topic of discussion in the T20 World Cup 2024 as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is facing criticism for sluggish conditions. The giant international teams are taking full 20 overs to settle on a score below 100, which has raised concerns in the Indian camp.

"There is a square of four pitches. I don't know which wicket we will be playing on. So, who knows - the wicket that we are playing tomorrow might be a good wicket to bat on. So, it's all about adapting," Rohit Sharma told reporters on the eve of the match.

"I didn't get to watch the game. I was a little busy with my family, who arrived yesterday. But no, I certainly know how the pitch played, hearing from my other teammates. We've got a lot of guys in the team, and the support staff was talking about what happened in that game. But, again, all I can say is we'll make the best decision possible for these conditions, whatever the best level we feel. We'll just go to the ground and have a look at the pitch," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

