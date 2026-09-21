India vs Japan one-off T20I live streaming: Where to watch IND vs JPN in Suzuki Cup, date, time & all you need to know

The Sano International Cricket Ground in Santo on Tuesday will witness history as world no.2 India are set to take on Japan in a first-ever men’s T20I between the two nations in the Suzuki Cup. The one-off bilateral T20I is played just a couple a days before the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition which gets underway on September 24 in Nisshin.

Advertisement

The occasion will see the reigning T20 World Cup winners take centre stage in Japan as they build up to a blockbuster home season. The contest will be a massive opportunity for Japan and its players as they share the field with one of the top T20 sides in the world.

For the Men in Blue, its an opportunity to create a awareness about the game in this part of the world, which still is best known for baseball, sumo and other Olympic sports. Its a great occasion for the Indian diaspora in Japan to interact with the likes of captain Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan among others.

Why India are playing Japan? Usually, a team like India, playing 41st-ranked, it does take one by surprise. The India vs Japan T20I will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Indian PM Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports.

Advertisement

With India travelling to Japan for the Asian Games 2026, it was easy for te Japan Cricket Association to host the Men in Blue for this historic T20I.

Also Read | India men's team hit with setback due to kit delay ahead of Asian Games 2026

India vs Japan one-off T20I details

Match One-off T20I Date September 22 Time (in IST) 9:30 AM Venue Sano International Cricket Ground

Where to watch India vs Japan one-off T20I? Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Suzuki Cup between India an Japan. The India vs Japan one-off T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 9:30 AM IST on September 22. Live streaming of India vs Japan one-off T20I will be available on FanCode.

India vs Japan full squads Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Gou-Ito Davis, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming

Advertisement

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in