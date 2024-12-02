India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: After a fighting loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be looking to bring their U-19 Asia Cup campaign back on track when the Mohammed Amaan-led side take on Japan in their second Group A game in Sharjah on Monday. Coming into the tournament as eight-time champions, the Indian bowling looked ordinary in front of the Pakistan openers who scored all round the park.
Samarth Nagaraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers against Pakistan with three wickets. In batting, the Indian players cut a sorry figure, save Nikhil Kumar and Mohamed Enaan towards the end of the innings.
At a time when all his teammates couldn't cross 30, Kumar played the lone battle with a gritty 67 before a 30-run knock from Enaan helped India cross the 230-run mark while chasing 280-plus.
On the other hand, Japan were hammered by United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening game of the competition as they were bundled for just 52 while chasing UAE's 325/7. As things stand, UAE are topping Group A post their 273-run win over Japan. Pakistan and India occupy the second and third spots.
IND vs JPN Live: Indian boys playing for Japan
If checked closely, Japan also have a few Indian names in their squad. They are Aditya Phadke, Nihar Parmar and Aarav Tiwari.
IND vs JPN LIVE: What happened when India played Japan last time
India have played Japan only once before in an U-19 World Cup game in 2020. In that game, Japan were skittled out for just 41 runs. India romped home with 10 wickets in hand.
India vs Japan LIVE Score: Group A standings
UAE - 2 points and NRR of +5.460
Pakistan - 2 points and NRR of +0.860
India - 0 point and NRR of -0.860
Japan - 0 point NRR of -5.460
India vs Japan LIVE Score: Wake up call for Team India
A lot was expected from India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is making the headlines for his IPL deal with Rajasthan Royals. But the southpaw failed to deliver. The defeat against Pakistan also serves as a wake up call for the Indian players. None of the batters looked in control against Pakistan. On bowling front, Indian spinners Mohamed Ennan and Hardik Raj were inconsistent. Ayush Mhatre was the only one who impressed with the ball. Not only he took 2/30 in his 7 overs but also check the runflow.
India vs Japan LIVE Score: Japan squad
Japan: Aditya Phadke, Nihar Parmar, Koji Hardgrave Abe(c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Daniel Panckhurst(w), Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Max Yonekawa Lynn, Skyler Nakayama Cook
India vs Japan LIVE Score: India squad for U-19 Asia Cup
India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Harvansh Singh(w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Mohamed Enaan, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Anurag Kawade
India vs Japan LIVE Score: India's positives from Pakistan game
For India, Nikhil Kumar and Mohamed Enaan were the only positives from the previous game against Pakistan in batting. In bowling, Samarth Nagaraj took three wickets for India.
India vs Japan LIVE Score: India, Japan yet to win
India didn't get the start they wanted. Coming into the tournament as favourites, the Indian U-19 team slumped to a 43-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan. On the other hand, Japan were all out for just 52 while chasing UAE's 325/7 in their campaign opener.
