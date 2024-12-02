Active Stocks
Mon Dec 02 2024 10:05:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.30 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 793.40 0.83%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.75 0.35%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,287.60 -0.38%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 580.80 0.49%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Boys in Blue seek big win against Japan, toss coming up soon
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Boys in Blue seek big win against Japan, toss coming up soon

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: After a fighting loss to Pakistan in their U-19 Asia Cup campaign opener, the Indian team will be looking for a big win against Japan.

India vs Japan LIVE Score: India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus against Japan in U19 Asia Cup. (AFP)Premium
India vs Japan LIVE Score: India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus against Japan in U19 Asia Cup. (AFP)

India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: After a fighting loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be looking to bring their U-19 Asia Cup campaign back on track when the Mohammed Amaan-led side take on Japan in their second Group A game in Sharjah on Monday. Coming into the tournament as eight-time champions, the Indian bowling looked ordinary in front of the Pakistan openers who scored all round the park. 

Samarth Nagaraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers against Pakistan with three wickets. In batting, the Indian players cut a sorry figure, save Nikhil Kumar and Mohamed Enaan towards the end of the innings. 

At a time when all his teammates couldn't cross 30, Kumar played the lone battle with a gritty 67 before a 30-run knock from Enaan helped India cross the 230-run mark while chasing 280-plus. 

On the other hand, Japan were hammered by United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening game of the competition as they were bundled for just 52 while chasing UAE's 325/7. As things stand, UAE are topping Group A post their 273-run win over Japan. Pakistan and India occupy the second and third spots.   

02 Dec 2024, 10:06:35 AM IST

IND vs JPN Live: Indian boys playing for Japan

If checked closely, Japan also have a few Indian names in their squad. They are Aditya Phadke, Nihar Parmar and Aarav Tiwari.

02 Dec 2024, 10:03:42 AM IST

IND vs JPN LIVE: What happened when India played Japan last time

India have played Japan only once before in an U-19 World Cup game in 2020. In that game, Japan were skittled out for just 41 runs. India romped home with 10 wickets in hand. 

02 Dec 2024, 09:51:33 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE Score: Group A standings  

UAE - 2 points and NRR of +5.460

Pakistan - 2 points and NRR of +0.860

India - 0 point and NRR of -0.860

Japan - 0 point NRR of -5.460

02 Dec 2024, 09:50:19 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE Score: Wake up call for Team India 

A lot was expected from India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is making the headlines for his IPL deal with Rajasthan Royals. But the southpaw failed to deliver. The defeat against Pakistan also serves as a wake up call for the Indian players. None of the batters looked in control against Pakistan. On bowling front, Indian spinners Mohamed Ennan and Hardik Raj were inconsistent. Ayush Mhatre was the only one who impressed with the ball. Not only he took 2/30 in his 7 overs but also check the runflow.

02 Dec 2024, 09:43:35 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE Score: Japan squad

Japan: Aditya Phadke, Nihar Parmar, Koji Hardgrave Abe(c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Daniel Panckhurst(w), Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Max Yonekawa Lynn, Skyler Nakayama Cook

02 Dec 2024, 09:43:13 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE Score: India squad for U-19 Asia Cup

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Harvansh Singh(w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Mohamed Enaan, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Anurag Kawade

02 Dec 2024, 09:42:04 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE Score: India's positives from Pakistan game 

For India, Nikhil Kumar and Mohamed Enaan were the only positives from the previous game against Pakistan in batting. In bowling, Samarth Nagaraj took three wickets for India.  

02 Dec 2024, 09:40:44 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE Score: India, Japan yet to win

India didn't get the start they wanted. Coming into the tournament as favourites, the Indian U-19 team slumped to a 43-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan. On the other hand, Japan were all out for just 52 while chasing UAE's 325/7 in their campaign opener.  

02 Dec 2024, 09:38:19 AM IST

India vs Japan LIVE: Welcome note

Hello and welcome to another Group A match between India and Japan in Sharj.  

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue