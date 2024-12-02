India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: After a fighting loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be looking to bring their U-19 Asia Cup campaign back on track when the Mohammed Amaan-led side take on Japan in their second Group A game in Sharjah on Monday. Coming into the tournament as eight-time champions, the Indian bowling looked ordinary in front of the Pakistan openers who scored all round the park.

Samarth Nagaraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers against Pakistan with three wickets. In batting, the Indian players cut a sorry figure, save Nikhil Kumar and Mohamed Enaan towards the end of the innings.

At a time when all his teammates couldn't cross 30, Kumar played the lone battle with a gritty 67 before a 30-run knock from Enaan helped India cross the 230-run mark while chasing 280-plus.

On the other hand, Japan were hammered by United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening game of the competition as they were bundled for just 52 while chasing UAE's 325/7. As things stand, UAE are topping Group A post their 273-run win over Japan. Pakistan and India occupy the second and third spots.