India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: JioStar live streaming viewership crosses 15 crore after hosts post 209/9 in Delhi

IND vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: India are currently taking on Namibia in their second Group A match in Delhi.

Namibia had won the toss and opted to field, but that decision backfired as India posted 209/9 from 20 overs. Ishan Kishan (61 runs from 24 balls) and Hardik Pandya (52 runs from 28 balls) were the standout performers for India with the bat. Namibia's run chase is currently underway.

India vs Namibia live viewership More than 15 crore people are tuning in to the T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia on JioHotstar, the official streaming website for the showpiece tournament.

At one point, the concurrent viewership was 14.9 crore, but that spiked to 15.2 crore just a few minutes later. Apart from the JioHotstar app and website, cricket fans can watch the India vs Namibia match as well as the rest of the tournament on Star Sports Network's TV channels.

India vs Namibia playing XIs India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, and Max Heingo.

How much does JioHotstar subscription cost? There are three plans for JioHotstar for both the app and website. Two of these plans are ad-supported, whereas the main premium plan comes without ads.

The JioHotstar mobile subscription includes a ₹79 per month plan, ₹149 for a three-month plan, and ₹449 for an annual plan that includes watching on just one mobile phone. Fans can see all sports and entertainment shows, barring Hollywood movies and TV shows.

The "Super" subscription plan by JioHotstar is also an ad-supported plan. The rates are ₹149 for one month, ₹349 for two months, and at ₹1,099 for one year. In this, fans can watch all content, including Hollywood, on two devices. The Premium plan is the highest-tier plan.