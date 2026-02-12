India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sanju Samson set to open for India; Jaspreet Bumrah to return in Delhi

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Having survived a scare against USA, India would like to keep their winning momentum against Namibia in a Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. For India, the biggest blow is the absence of opener Abhishek Sharma, who had to be hospitalised for a stomach issue. In that case Sanju Samson will open with Ishan Kishan.

Meanwhile, the good news for India is the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled at full tilt in Delhi after missing the USA clash due to illness. On the other hand, Namibia are coming after losing against Netherlands.

India vs Namibia head-to-head in T20Is

India and Namibia have faced just once in T20Is in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Batting first, Namibia scored 132/8 in 20 overs. In reply, India romped home in 15.2 overs with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, both scoring half-centuries.

India national cricket team vs Namibia national cricket team match scorecard

When and where to watch India vs Namibia live?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 . The India vs Namibia clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Namibia clash will be available on JioStar.

India vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

