Subscribe

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sanju Samson set to open for India; Jaspreet Bumrah to return in Delhi

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India have Namibia only once in T20 World Cup back in 2021, winning with ease. The India vs Namibia clash starts at 7 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Feb 2026, 04:10:13 PM IST
Advertisement
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Ishan Kishan had suffered an injury scare during training in Delhi.
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Ishan Kishan had suffered an injury scare during training in Delhi. (PTI)

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Having survived a scare against USA, India would like to keep their winning momentum against Namibia in a Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. For India, the biggest blow is the absence of opener Abhishek Sharma, who had to be hospitalised for a stomach issue. In that case Sanju Samson will open with Ishan Kishan.

Meanwhile, the good news for India is the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled at full tilt in Delhi after missing the USA clash due to illness. On the other hand, Namibia are coming after losing against Netherlands.

India vs Namibia head-to-head in T20Is

India and Namibia have faced just once in T20Is in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Batting first, Namibia scored 132/8 in 20 overs. In reply, India romped home in 15.2 overs with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, both scoring half-centuries.

India national cricket team vs Namibia national cricket team match scorecard

When and where to watch India vs Namibia live?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 . The India vs Namibia clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Namibia clash will be available on JioStar.

India vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
12 Feb 2026, 04:10:13 PM IST

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Injuries, illness hit Indian camp

India have been plagued by injuries and illness. After Harshit Rana was ruled out, Jaspreet Bumrah couldn't play the USA game due to illness. However, he is fit and will return in Delhi. To make matters worse, Abhishek Sharma had to be hispitalised with a stomach issue. Although Tilak Varma revealed that Abhishek has been discharged, his slot in the playing XI is doubtful. All-rounder Washington Sundar, who was recovering from an injury has joined the Indian camp after his rehabilitation but his availability is still doubtful today.

12 Feb 2026, 04:04:28 PM IST

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Can Namibia create an upset?

For Namibia, they were outplayed by Netherlands in their opening encounter. Having lost their only clash against India, Namibia would look create an upset against SKY's men.

Advertisement
12 Feb 2026, 04:01:34 PM IST

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: How India fared against USA?

India are coming into this game on the back of their tough win over USA. Batting first, the Indian batting order, baring captain Suryakumar Yadav crumbled. It was SKY's 84 that saved India the blushes. In reply, USA batters were never in the chase and eventually fell short by 29 runs.

12 Feb 2026, 03:55:10 PM IST

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Namibia clash in Delhi.

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sanju Samson set to open for India; Jaspreet Bumrah to return in Delhi
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts