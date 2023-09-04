comScore
India vs Nepal LIVE score Asia Cup 2023 updates: Crucial match for both teams
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Nepal LIVE score Asia Cup 2023 updates: Crucial match for both teams

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Livemint

India vs Nepal LIVE score Asia Cup 2023 updates: It's Rohit Sharma vs Rohit Paudel today as these two teams face each other for the first time.

Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Nepal match will take place on September 4.Premium
Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Nepal match will take place on September 4.

With the Asia Cup 2023 in full swing, fans of the cricketing world are buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming match between India and Nepal. Set to take place on the 4th of September in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, this group-stage encounter is pivotal for both sides.

India's first match against Pakistan didn't go as planned due to weather disruptions. Opting to bat first under overcast skies, India scored a respectable 266 runs. However, persistent rain interruptions ultimately led to the game being abandoned, leaving both sides with a solitary point. India is now keen to make the most of its upcoming fixtures in the tournament.

 

04 Sep 2023, 11:56:29 AM IST

India vs Nepal: A crucial match for Rohit Paudel's team

Nepal face a comparable must-win situation. Their bowlers have demonstrated potential, securing swift wickets against Pakistan. However, confronting India, a squad seasoned with talent and experience presents an entirely distinct challenge.

04 Sep 2023, 11:56:29 AM IST

India vs Nepal: A crucial match for Rohit Sharma's boys

India face towering stakes in this match. Following the interrupted match with Pakistan, securing a victory becomes pivotal to sustaining their tournament aspirations. No team can risk faltering now, given the intense competition.

04 Sep 2023, 11:56:29 AM IST

Before India vs Nepal, Pakistan played Rohit Paudel's team

Even though Nepal managed to snatch a few early wickets and put up resistance in their opening match against Pakistan, they were unable to contain the batting brilliance of Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed. Pakistan clinched a resounding victory, winning by an enormous margin of 238 runs.

04 Sep 2023, 11:56:29 AM IST

India vs Nepal for the first time

The upcoming game against India marks not just their inaugural face-off with this cricket powerhouse. It is only their fifth encounter with a full-member team under the ICC umbrella. The road leading to this pivotal point can aptly be described as a fairytale journey.

