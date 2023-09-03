comScore
India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Match under clouds with high chances of rain, likely to impact Super 4 race
Ind vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023: Rain played the spoilsport during the much-hyped India vs. Pakistan match. The match was called off due to rains before Pakistan could start its 267-run chase against India. But, there is more bad news for the already disappointed fans, the next Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal at the same Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka is also under the clouds with an 80% chance of rain.

As per the latest weather reports from Kandy, Sri Lanka, there is an 80% chance of rain during the match hours and the news can be very disappointing for cricket fans who already witnessed a big match getting washed out.

India's chances to qualify for Super 4 if rain washes out India vs. Nepal match

In case the rain gods decide the disrupt the India vs. Nepal match and the points get divided between India and Nepal, the Nepalese fans will be disappointed as the team lost its first match against Pakistan and has 0 points. If the India vs. Nepal match is called off, then India will have 2 points in total and Nepal will have only 1 point which means they will be knocked out of Asia Cup 2023.

Still, for Nepal the good news will be that they at least have one game to play nicely, For India it will be like a free ticket ride to Super 4, without showing much performance in the league stages.

The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match ended in frustration for the fans of both nations as the rains repeatedly disrupted the match and finally the match was called off. Some fans even criticized Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Jay Shah for choosing Sri Lanka as the alternate venue despite the expectations of rains around this time.

India vs Nepal match, if happens will be a great opportunity for Team India bowlers to test the waters before the Super 4. The batting lineup must a received a wake-up call after the dangerous spells they faced from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 08:12 PM IST
