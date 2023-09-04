Hello User
India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India and Nepal face off in a crucial Asia Cup match as both teams aim for a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Nepal match will take place on September 4.

As the Asia Cup 2023 gains momentum, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the face-off between India and Nepal. Scheduled for September 4 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, this group-stage match holds critical importance for both teams.

Rain had other plans during India's opening game against Pakistan. After deciding to bat first in gloomy conditions, India managed 266 runs. Unfortunately, rain interfered repeatedly and eventually led to a washout. Both teams were left with just one point each. Now, India is desperate for some quality game time in the tournament.

Nepal is on the brink of making history. This will be their first clash with India and only their fifth match against a full-member ICC team. Their journey to this moment has been nothing short of a fairytale.

They secured their Asia Cup spot by defeating the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling qualifying final. Despite putting up a fight and securing some early wickets in their opener against Pakistan, Nepal couldn't stop the batting prowess of Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed. Pakistan sailed to a massive win with a margin of 238 runs.

For India, the stakes are sky-high. After the disrupted match against Pakistan, a win is crucial to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. No team can afford to slip at this juncture, especially with the competition being as fierce as ever.

Nepal, too, find themselves in a similar must-win scenario. Their bowlers have already showcased their potential by taking quick wickets against Pakistan. But, meeting India, a team seasoned with both talent and experience, is a different ballgame altogether.

Kandy weather today

Rain is expected to play a spoilsport today as well. In the morning, there is a 24% chance of rain in Kandy. The situation gets worse in the afternoon when the match is scheduled to take place. The chance of rain is then 56%, as per Weather.com. Even in the evening, it’s 59%

India vs Nepal: Where, when and how to watch

On September 4 at 3 PM (India time), the much-anticipated match between India and Nepal kicks off at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. If you're planning to catch the action from the comfort of your home, tune into the Star Sports Network for live broadcast. Alternatively, Disney+ Hotstar offers free live-streaming for those who prefer the digital experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST
