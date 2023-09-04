India and Nepal face off in a crucial Asia Cup match as both teams aim for a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

As the Asia Cup 2023 gains momentum, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the face-off between India and Nepal. Scheduled for September 4 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, this group-stage match holds critical importance for both teams.

Rain had other plans during India's opening game against Pakistan. After deciding to bat first in gloomy conditions, India managed 266 runs. Unfortunately, rain interfered repeatedly and eventually led to a washout. Both teams were left with just one point each. Now, India is desperate for some quality game time in the tournament.

Nepal is on the brink of making history. This will be their first clash with India and only their fifth match against a full-member ICC team. Their journey to this moment has been nothing short of a fairytale.

They secured their Asia Cup spot by defeating the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling qualifying final. Despite putting up a fight and securing some early wickets in their opener against Pakistan, Nepal couldn't stop the batting prowess of Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed. Pakistan sailed to a massive win with a margin of 238 runs.

For India, the stakes are sky-high. After the disrupted match against Pakistan, a win is crucial to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. No team can afford to slip at this juncture, especially with the competition being as fierce as ever.

Nepal, too, find themselves in a similar must-win scenario. Their bowlers have already showcased their potential by taking quick wickets against Pakistan. But, meeting India, a team seasoned with both talent and experience, is a different ballgame altogether.

Kandy weather today Rain is expected to play a spoilsport today as well. In the morning, there is a 24% chance of rain in Kandy. The situation gets worse in the afternoon when the match is scheduled to take place. The chance of rain is then 56%, as per Weather.com. Even in the evening, it’s 59%