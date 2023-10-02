Indian cricket team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad to face Nepal in Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal on October 3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India will face Nepal in the quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2023 on October 3. Nepal had qualified for the Asian Games 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Players of the Indian cricket team including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wridhiman Saha, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and others were earlier seen attending the India-Pakistan encounter in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Indian Hockey team had recorded their biggest-ever win against the Pakistan team as it crushed the neighbours by 10-2 in a one-sided Pool-A match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cricket makes a comeback after 9 years: Cricket is making a comeback at the Asian Games 2023 after a gap of 9 years. Asian Games 2023 also marks the debut of India cricket team at the continental event.

Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch India vs Nepal encounter? The India vs Nepal match will played at ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday. The match starts at 6:30 AM (Indian time) and can be live-streamed via the SonyLIV app. It will also be broadcast live via Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Indian cricket team squad for Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

