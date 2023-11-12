India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: IND vs NED, Hosts India take on the Netherlands in the last game of the league stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side are the only team in the tournament to not have lost a single game yet and will look to keep the momentum going into the semi-final game. Meanwhile, Netherlands, who are already out of the tournament will look to have a memorable last game in the World Cup 2023 by defeating the two-time world champions.
The Men in Blue are at the top of the World Cup points table with 8 wins in the 8 clashes so far and the net run rate of +2.456. Meanwhile, the Dutch on the number 10 spot with 6 points and a net run rate of -1.635.
Ahead of the semi-final clash on November 15, Indian team management might look to rest a few key players like Virat Kohli, Kl Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah or even the skipper himself. Instead, Rohit and Co. might look to give some game time to left-handed batter Ishan Kishan, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin or even pacer Prasidh Krishna.
Indian team have had everything going for them in the tournament with all three departments firing up. While Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have often provided an explosive start in the powerplay, the middle over batters have helped post a steady total on the board. In terms of bowling, the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been the envy of all teams in the tournament. Shami, in particular, has been exceptional in the tournament with 16 wickets in the 4 matches played so far.
India and Netherlands squad:
India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (C), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
India vs Netherlands: When, where and how to watch?
The India vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start from 2 pm.
India vs Netherlands Live:
India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (C), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
India vs Netherlands Live:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, JJ Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands: W Barresi, MP O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, SA Engelbrecht, S Edwards (C), BFW de Leede, AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, RE van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, PA van Meekeren
India vs Netherlands Live: The India vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start from 2 pm.
Click here to read more
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!