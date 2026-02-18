India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's men aim to sign off from group stage unbeaten

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Having already sealed their Super Eight spot in the T20 World Cup 2026, India will take on Netherlands in their final Group A match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Men in Blue are unbeaten with three wins in as many matches, and currently top Group A with six points.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the Super 8 race and will play for pride against India. The Dutch are in fourth place with two points from three matches. With India's Super Eight qualification now secured, India might tinker with their playing XI. One such change could be Washington Sundar finding a place in the playing XI.

Opener Abhishek Sharma will also be in focus as he is yet to score a single run so far. For the Netherlands, they will need Logan van Beek and Base de Leede to step up against a formidable Indian batting unit. Logan has taken four wickets so far, whereas Bas de Leede has taken five.

India national cricket team vs Netherlands national cricket team match scorecard

India vs Netherlands head-to-head in T20Is

India and Netherlands' only meeting in T20Is came in the 2022 T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious by 56 runs.

Where to watch India vs Netherlands?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026. The India vs Netherlands will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Netherlands probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen

