India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup today: Know Sydney pitch, weather report

The Indian cricket team will take on the Netherlands in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (27 October). The match will be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) tomorrow with weather conditions likely to be normal.
However, as per weather reports, skies are likely to remain overcast for days before the game.
India vs Netherlands: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) weather report
The conditions in Sydney are likely to be favourable, and the game will remain undisturbed by any chance of rain. The temperature will remain in the lower range with an 18-degree Celsius mark set to be the optimum temperature during the evening. Humidity is expected to be a high 60% with a 10% chance of cloud cover.
Pitch condition:
As per the insidesport report, the pitch will favour the batters, and therefore runs can come in a flurry. As the match progresses, the pitch is likely to open up thereby will favour the team that will get batting later.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match timing:
Thursday, October 27 at 12:30 PM (IST).
On 23 October, India registered an emphatic victory over Pakistan in their opening game with Virat Kohli pulling off a masterclass in India’s run-chase. India opened the ICC T20 World Cup on a splendid note when they battered Pakistan to win a thrilling encounter by 4 wickets on the last ball of the game.
