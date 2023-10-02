Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will play their second and final warm-up match against the Netherlands on October 3 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The first warm-up match between England and India was washed out owing to incessant rainfall after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands had faced Australia in their first warm-up match at the same venue on September 30 in a game marred by rain. While no result could be obtained, Australia scored 166 for the loss of 3 wickets in their 23 overs while Netherlands could score only 84 runs and lost 6 wickets before the match was eventually called off.

Virat Kohli to miss out: According to a Cricbuzz report, Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not join the Indian squad on the flight form from Guwahati to Thiruvananthapuram and instead flew to Mumbai owing to a ‘personal emergency’.

The outlet reported that other members of the Indian contingent arrived on Sunday evening for the match against the Netherlands on October 3.

When and Where to watch the Netherlands vs England encounter? India vs Netherlands warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.

Indian squad for ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

India vs Netherlands Warm-up match: Greenfield stadium weather update According to Accuweather, there is a 97% chance of rain and 46% probability of rain in Thiruvananthapuram during the day on October 3. Moreover, there is a 91% probability of rain during the night and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25-30 degrees Celsius.

Green Field Stadium Pitch report: Not a lot is known about Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium with just two 50 over international matches played so far and the last two warm-up matches called off owing to persistent rain. In one of the two international matches, India posted a humongous score of 390 runs, indicating that the ground could be a high-scoring venue. However, the pitch at the Greenfield stadium is also expected to offer grip and turn to the spinners.

