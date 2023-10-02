Rohit Sharma-led Indian side arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for their second and final warm-up match on October 3 before the start of the ODI World Cup with one notable omission that of former skipper Virat Kohli. While the rest of the Indian squad got on a special flight from Guwahati for around 4 hours journey to Thiruvananthapuram, Virat had to part ways with them owing to a ‘personal emergency’.

The veteran batter had to take a flight to Mumbai in lieu of personal reasons, a Cricbuzz report while quoting BCCI sources and a team spokesperson noted. The outlet without mentioning a time frame quoted the source as saying "Virat will rejoin the team soon,"

After the warm-up game against the Netherlands tomorrow, the Indian side will begin their World Cup 2023 journey with the opening encounter against Australia on October 8. India had recently defeated the Kangaroos 2-1 on home soil during the recently concluded 3-match ODI series.

Rain threat looms in Thiruvananthapuram:

Much like their previous match in Guwahati, Rain is likely to play spoilsport for India during the second warm-up match at the Greenfield stadium on October 3.

According to Accuweather, there is a 97% chance of rain and 46% probability of rain in Thiruvananthapuram during the day on October 3. Moreover, there is a 91% probability of rain during the night and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25-30 degrees Celsius.

India's final World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

