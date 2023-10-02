India Vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Virat Kohli back in Mumbai to be with Anushka Sharma. Here's why
Reportedly, Virat Kohli had left for Mumbai ahead of the upcoming warm up match with Netherlands on Tuesday. Kohli had cited ‘personal emergency’ as a reason to not travel with the Indian contingent.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian side arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for their second and final warm-up match on October 3 before the start of the ODI World Cup with one notable omission that of former skipper Virat Kohli. While the rest of the Indian squad got on a special flight from Guwahati for around 4 hours journey to Thiruvananthapuram, Virat had to part ways with them owing to a ‘personal emergency’.