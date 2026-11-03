India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live streaming details, probable playing XIs, head-to-head record and more

With the T20I series done and dusted, the focus will next shift to a five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand, with the first ODI set to take place at Auckland's Eden Park on Wednesday.

The ODI series will act as an ideal preparation for both teams leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The 2027 ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place between 2 October and 21 November.

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The Shreyas Iyer-led India sealed the T20I series against the Black Caps with a 3-2 margin. India sealed the series by winning the first three T20Is, before New Zealand registered two consecutive wins to avoid a whitewash.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian ODI side that features both veterans, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who now play only the 50-over format after having retired from Tests and T20Is. The BCCI announced separate squads for the ODI series against the Kiwis.

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While Shubman Gill will lead the Men in Blue for the first three ODIs, Iyer will take over captaincy duties for the last two ODIs. This is because regular seniors like Gill and KL Rahul will then leave early to prepare for the two-match Test series against the Kiwis.

Wellington's Basin Reserve will host the first Test from 19 November, whereas the ODI series conclude four days earlier at Mount Maunganui in Bay Oval. The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, wherein India are in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: New Zealand undergo major shakeup in ODI squad for India series

New Zealand, on the other hand, have problems of their own. Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman have been ruled out of the ODI series due to respective injuries, whereas Devon Conway will miss the first ODI following a training ground collision with Matt Henry. Pacers Zak Foulkes and Will O'Rourke have also been ruled out of the ODI series due to injuries.

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India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match details

Event India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Venue Eden Park, Auckland Date November 4 Time 7:30 AM IST

India vs New Zealand ODIs head-to-head India and New Zealand have locked horns in 123 ODIs till date. India have won 63 matches whereas the Kiwis have won 52 matches. One match, at Eden Park, ended in a tie in 2014. Seven other matches have ended in no-results.

Auckland weather forecast for IND vs NZ 1st ODI According to Accuweather, rain has been predicted in the morning in Auckland from 9 AM local time. While the rain is expected to recede around 11 AM local time, the skies are likely to remain cloudy.

However, the good news is that by 3 PM, the scheduled start time of the match, the skies are expected to be partly sunny, which means we should witness a full game, even if it is a delayed start. The temperature is expected to hover around 19-20 degrees Celsius during the match.

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Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on TV and digital platforms? Fans in India can watch the first ODI between India and New Zealand on several Sony Sports Network TV channels, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, with the aforementioned language options for commentary.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI probable playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.