India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action?

The wait for cricket fans is about to end as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again be in the thick of things as we approach the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI clash. Apart from seeing the stalwarts in action, the series will also mark the first occasion when captain Shubman Gill will be taking the field after being snubbed for the T20I World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who is back in his role as vice-captain, was included in the Indian squad subject to fitness. The veteran batter now seems to be back in full strength as he captained Mumbai recently during a Vijay Hazare contest and even batted during the net sessions.

Rishabh Pant is said to have suffered an injury scare during the net sessions in Vadodara but later walked off the field, suggesting that the injury may not be too grave.

As for the Kiwis, Michael Bracewell will lead the side with regular skipper Mitchell Santner recovering from a groin injury. Notably, this will be the last ODI clash for both the sides as attention quickly shifts to the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held next month in India and Sri Lanka.

India and New Zealand squads: India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Hay (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: When will the match be played? The 1st ODI clash between India and New Zealand will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. Notably, this is the first time an international match will be played at this venue. The live action will begin at 1:30PM while the toss is set to be held at 1:00PM.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: How to watch the live broadcast? The live broadcast of the match can be watched on the Star Sports network in India.

