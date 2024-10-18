India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's India will be looking to bounce back today after being dismissed for 46 in the first innings. At 180/3, New Zealand have a commanding 134-run lead and will be keen to keep the momentum going in their favour. India's three spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, took a wicket apiece on day two, but couldn't expose the fault lines in New Zealand's batting further. New Zealand, on the other hand, got their innings off to a great start thanks to a 91-run knock from Devon Conway, who ensured there was no collapse like there was in India's innings. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra (22) and Daryl Mitchel (14) are now batting for the Kiwis at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in a bid to take the match further for their side. India, reduced to their third lowest total in Test cricket after 42 all out at Lords in 1974 and 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide, will be keen to get past this Kiwi line-up as quickly as possible to post a big total and demonstrate their continued status as a world-class side. India playing XI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand playing XI Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will O'Rourke.

India vs New Zealand Live: Lowest score against New Zealand India vs New Zealand Live: The total of 46 that India made on Thursday was the lowest by any team against New Zealand in Test match cricket. It is also the lowest total by any team in Test match cricket in Asia. With the horror of 36 all out, still remaining alive in the minds of Indian fans and players, the Men in Blue would be hoping to get this latest chapter behind them as soon as possible.

India vs New Zealand Live: Five ducks in India's 1st innings India vs New Zealand Live: There were five ducks in India's 1st innings including that of star batter Virat Kohli who came up the order and batted at the number 3 position. Apart from Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul also failed to get a single run to their name.

India vs New Zealand Live: Rishabh Pant out of the game? India vs New Zealand Live: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had limped off the field on Day 2 of the Test match and later skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Pant had been struck on the same day which was affected due to the 2023 accident. The Indian captain, however, remained optimistic about Pant's availability in the rest of the match. "We don't want to take any risks. Rishabh did not want to take a risk. He has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," the Indian skipper added

India vs New Zealand Live: ‘India is a great place to play’ says Matt Henry India vs New Zealand Live: Speaking after the end of Day 2 in Bengaluru, Matt Henry said, "It was a great way to start the day. The way we've continued has been really pleasing. We were hopeful. A lot of grass was taken off, and we tried to apply pressure for as long as we could. The key is just focusing on what you can control. For me, it was about working on my game and taking the opportunities that came my way. Every time you come back here (India), it's a great place to play. All those experiences help. It was great to get out there today. The game is being affected by rain, so it's important to have a day like this. It's usually really difficult here, and it's about carrying on in the same way,"