India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's India will be looking to bounce back today after being dismissed for 46 in the first innings. At 180/3, New Zealand have a commanding 134-run lead and will be keen to keep the momentum going in their favour.

India's three spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, took a wicket apiece on day two, but couldn't expose the fault lines in New Zealand's batting further.

New Zealand, on the other hand, got their innings off to a great start thanks to a 91-run knock from Devon Conway, who ensured there was no collapse like there was in India's innings. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra (22) and Daryl Mitchel (14) are now batting for the Kiwis at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in a bid to take the match further for their side.

India, reduced to their third lowest total in Test cricket after 42 all out at Lords in 1974 and 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide, will be keen to get past this Kiwi line-up as quickly as possible to post a big total and demonstrate their continued status as a world-class side.

India playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand playing XI

Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will O'Rourke.