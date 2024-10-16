India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Rohit Sharma led team India will take on New Zealand for the first of 3 match Test series in Bengaluru from today. The men in blue are on a six match winning streak in Test cricket and had last registered a famous victory against Bangladesh in Kanpur. New Zealand who had recently faced a whitewash in Sri Lanka will be wary of an Indian team that is very strong in their own backyard. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be without the services of skipper Kane Williamson, who is out due to an injury and Tom Latham will lead the charge for them in this series. Meanwhile, this is more or less the same Indian side that was selected for the recently concluded Bangladesh Test series with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah staying as the lead pacers, followed by Akash Deep. As for the batting front, new generation players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will look to continue their stunning performances in the longest performance of the game. Captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli will be hoping to get some runs in this series to silence the increasingly raised voices about the duo not getting enough runs recently. The Indian skipper has scored 497 runs at around an average of 35 with two hundreds and one fifty while Kohi hasn't even managed to score a half century in the six innings played this year. India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep. New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand LIVE: When and where to watch the match? India vs New Zealand LIVE: The first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The India vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on Sports 18 and live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs New Zealand LIVE: ‘Maynk is capable’ says Rohit Sharma India vs New Zealand LIVE Speaking ahead of 1st Test match, Rohit said, "Mayank has shown what he is capable of, but we need to be cautious with him. He has dealt with several injuries in the past, so we don't want to rush him. We'll monitor him daily and gradually build up his workload with the red ball. Our aim is to develop him progressively rather than throwing him straight into international cricket,"

India vs New Zealand LIVE: ‘Did not expect this weather’ says NZ's Tom Latham India vs New Zealand LIVE: Speaking ahead of the start of 1st Test in Bengaluru, Latham said, "We did not expect this kind of weather; it's not as hot as we anticipated, which could potentially bring the fast bowlers into play. We'll review the previous game played here, but it's hard to say for sure at the moment," "I think the last time we played a Test here, Tim took 7 for 60. Obviously, with Ben Sears ruled out, if we do go with three seamers, Tim will definitely be a key part of the equation," the New Zealand skipper added