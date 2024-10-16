India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Rohit Sharma led team India will take on New Zealand for the first of 3 match Test series in Bengaluru from today. The men in blue are on a six match winning streak in Test cricket and had last registered a famous victory against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

New Zealand who had recently faced a whitewash in Sri Lanka will be wary of an Indian team that is very strong in their own backyard. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be without the services of skipper Kane Williamson, who is out due to an injury and Tom Latham will lead the charge for them in this series.

Meanwhile, this is more or less the same Indian side that was selected for the recently concluded Bangladesh Test series with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah staying as the lead pacers, followed by Akash Deep. As for the batting front, new generation players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will look to continue their stunning performances in the longest performance of the game.

Captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli will be hoping to get some runs in this series to silence the increasingly raised voices about the duo not getting enough runs recently. The Indian skipper has scored 497 runs at around an average of 35 with two hundreds and one fifty while Kohi hasn't even managed to score a half century in the six innings played this year.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.