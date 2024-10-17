India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rishabh Pant suffers knee injury, Rohit Sharma optimistic for quick return to field

  • Rohit Sharma reassured fans about Rishabh Pant's injury, stating he left the field as a precautionary measure.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Rishabh Pant was struck on his left knee, the same one on which he previously had surgery.
Rishabh Pant was struck on his left knee, the same one on which he previously had surgery.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma addressed worries regarding wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's injury following the second day's play against New Zealand in Bengaluru, disclosing that Pant had taken a hit to his left knee, the same knee where he had surgery.

Rohit said, “Rishabh got hit on the left knee, the same as he had surgery. So, he left the field more as a precautionary measure. Hopefully, we can see him back on the field tomorrow.”

The incident raised alarm given Pant's recent return to competitive play following multiple injuries from a serious road accident in December 2022.

Pant was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the knee by a delivery from teammate Ravindra Jadeja during the 38th over of New Zealand's first innings on Thursday. He received immediate attention from the team's physiotherapists.

India records historic low total in Test match against New Zealand

Team India suffered a historic collapse against New Zealand in the first innings on Thursday, Day 2 of the Test match. The day was washed out due to rain. India was bowled out for a mere 46 runs, marking their lowest-ever total in a Test match on home soil.

This dismal performance saw five Indian batters dismissed for ducks, making it the first time the team failed to surpass the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home. The last time five Indian players failed to score against New Zealand in a Test match at home was during the Mohali Test in 1999.

The previous record for the lowest Test innings total at home for India was 75 runs, set nearly 37 years ago against the West Indies in Delhi.

The team’s struggles were evident as they faced relentless pressure from the Kiwi bowlers, leading to a frustrating outing for both the players and the fans. As India seeks to recover from this setback, the focus will now be on regrouping and finding ways to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

17 Oct 2024, 07:21 PM IST
