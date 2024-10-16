India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Virat Kohli sparks euphoria in Bengaluru crowd during rain marred day | WATCH

Time and again, we have seen the awe and excitement that Virat Kohli generates among cricket fans. During the rain-affected Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand, Kohli's stardom was at its peak as the Bengaluru crowd erupted in chants of "Kohli-Kohli" and whistled at the sight of the veteran batter taking the field. Notably, Kohli also represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has often expressed his fondness for the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India vs New Zealand Day 1 called off: Meanwhile, persistent rains led the match officials to call off Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. With four days still remaining in the match, it is likely that we will see a result in this contest. Additionally, with Team India pulling off a victory in the third Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur from the cusp of a draw, they will be high in confidence to face any scenario.

Gautam Gambhir calls Virat Kohli; ‘world class cricketer’: Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir had recently called Virat Kohli ‘world class cricketer’ in response to a query about the cricketer's recent form in Test cricket.

He said, "Virat has always been a world-class cricketer. He has performed for such a long period of time and he is as hungry as when he made his debut. I remember opening the batting with him when he made his debut in Sri Lanka. To now, his hunger is always there," said Gambhir.