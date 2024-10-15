India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

  • India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Aiming to win 19th Test series at home in a row since 2012-13, India will begin its series on a high after whitewashing Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh national cricket team by 2-0 in a two-test series in September.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated15 Oct 2024, 10:21 PM IST
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma with coach Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma with coach Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's led-Indian cricket team will play its first of the three-Test series with the Tom Latham-led New Zealand cricket team from 16 October onwards at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Aiming to win 19th Test series at home in a row since 2012-13, India will begin its series on a high after whitewashing Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh national cricket team by 2-0 in a two-test series in September.

Also Read | BCCI names Jasprit Bumrah as vice captain for Ind vs NZ Test series

The New Zealand Test series will also help India prepare for a crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia next month.

This test series is an opportunity to seal a spot for India in a third consecutive World Test Championship finals.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Schedule

The first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The second Test will be played 24-28 October at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While the third and final Test will take place from 1-5 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

All three Test matches will begin from 9.30 am onwards IST.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Head to Head

In total, India and New Zealand have played 62 Test matches, where India won 22, while New Zealand were undefeated on 13 occasions. Twenty-seven were drawn.

Also Read | ‘Bowlers win you matches and tournaments’: Gautam Gambhir

India won 17 Tests at home, whole 5 were away from home.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Weather report

According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Bengaluru may experience heavy rains over the next few days.

AS per IMD's prediction, the spell between October 14 and October 17 is expected to see plenty of precipitation, with a 70-90% chance of rain on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Test match. The met department also issued thunderstorm warnings and yellow alerts in parts of Karnataka.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Pitch report

Bengaluru offers a good batting surface, but including spinners in the squad has helped both teams in previous Test. Batting first gives an extra edge for the team, so team winning the toss may opt for batting first at M Chinnaswany Stadium.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Where to watch

The India vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on Sports 18 and live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar says Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma ‘not in their prime’

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Squads

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand's squad: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.