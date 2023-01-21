India beats New Zealand by eight wickets to take 2-0 lead in 3 match ODI series6 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Mohammed Shami led an inspired pace attack to set up a crushing eight-wicket, series-clinching win for India in the second one-day international against New Zealand
India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday.
