India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, live streaming details

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, live streaming details1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST
With blazing performance from Shubhman Gill India won the 1st match against New Zealand in the 3 match ODI series. Here is when and where you can watch the upcoming ODI between the teams
As India defeated New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the series by 12 runs with a smashing 208 run score off 149 balls from Shubman Gill, the anticipation for the second India Vs New Zealand ODI has clenched the interest of cricket fans.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×